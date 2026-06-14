Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Iran’s diplomacy and the efforts of “Lebanese fighters,” referring to Hezbollah, would protect Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and counter Israeli “warmongering.”

“They can never isolate any part of the pillars of the resistance,” Ghalibaf wrote on X.

“The efforts of Lebanon’s brave fighters and the powerful diplomacy of Iran will guarantee the sovereignty and territorial integrity of beloved Lebanon and will upend the Israeli regime’s madness and warmongering,” he added.