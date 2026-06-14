UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned Israel's strikes on Beirut, saying they took place despite a ceasefire and as the US and Iran were expected to reach an agreement that could pave the way for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

"I strongly condemn today's Israeli strikes on Beirut," Guterres said in a post on X.

"This conflict is having a devastating impact on the world's economy," he added.

Guterres urged all parties to "show maximum restraint at this crucial moment" and said he strongly hoped for "a successful outcome of the ongoing efforts by the US & Iran."