Iran’s joint military commander says forces ready to strike enemy
Iran’s joint military commander Major General Ali Abdollahi said the country’s armed forces were “finger on the trigger” and ready to strike “the heart of the enemy,” state news agency IRNA reported.
Abdollahi said Iran’s combat, defensive, missile, naval, drone and air defense capabilities had been upgraded under the orders of the country's supeme leader Mojtaba Khamenei.
“The sacred ideal of the liberation of Jerusalem and revenge for the blood of Ali Khamenei will never be forgotten," Abdollahi said.
He added that Iran was waiting for the “smallest mistake” from the enemy to “teach them an unforgettable lesson.”