Hardline protesters in Tehran accused Iran’s negotiating team of acting without the supreme leader’s approval, pointing to Mojtaba Khamenei’s silence on talks as a sign that he has not endorsed them.
“Sir, a question: Imam Mojtaba Khamenei even issued a message about a plane tree for Nature Day. How come he has not said a single sentence about approving negotiations?" #A_hint_is_enough_for_the_wise #No_to_negotiations_with_killers," reads a placard held by a protester during Saturday rallies.
US President Donald Trump assured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that any deal with Iran would address Tehran’s nuclear program, missiles and Hezbollah, Israel Hayom reported, citing a senior diplomatic source.
The source said Trump made clear that no agreement would be reached unless the issues that led the US and Israel to war with Iran were addressed.
According to the report, Israel would not be bound by any Iran-US agreement but would have to coordinate its actions with Washington, particularly during the negotiation period.
The source also warned that if talks with Tehran fail after an initial understanding and Iran continues its military activities, regime change in Tehran could be placed on the agenda of decision-makers in Washington.
A video released by IRGC-affiliated media appears to show a gathering outside the Foreign Ministry’s representative office in Mashhad on Saturday evening where protesters chant, “Death to Araghchi, the dishonorable compromiser and infiltrator.”
The hardliners have been criticizing the foreign ministry and the negotiating team in recent days, accusing them of giving too many concessions to the United States in the deal which the US and Pakistan say will be signed on Sunday.
US President Donald Trump said a deal with Iran is scheduled to be signed Sunday and would immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz, while warning that Washington has an “ultimate alternative” if the process fails.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said his agreement with Iran was “a wall to no nuclear weapon” and claimed Tehran would not obtain a nuclear weapon “through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement.”
Trump contrasted the expected agreement with Barack Obama’s 2015 nuclear deal, saying no money would change hands under his deal.
He also said the United States would later remove and destroy what he called “nuclear dust” buried deep underground in Iran, after US B-2 bombers struck Iranian targets.
Trump said he hoped the process would move “quickly, easily, and smoothly,” but added that the United States had the “ultimate alternative,” which he said he hoped would never be used again.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Saturday Tehran should receive payment for services it provides in the Strait of Hormuz, adding that the release of Iran’s blocked funds would be an “integral” part of any agreement.
Esmail Baghaei said the sides had agreed that the nuclear issue and related matters would not be addressed at this stage, with the focus instead placed on ending the war and issues related to Lebanon.
He also said the presence of foreign military bases and forces in the region must come to an end.
The spokesman described Iran’s measures to "manage safe traffic" through the Strait of Hormuz as both a step to protect its national security and an effort serving the broader interests of the international community.
Mahmoud Nabavian, a hardline member of Iran’s parliamentary National Security Committee, criticized the text of an emerging MoU with the United States, saying it does not set a timeline for a final agreement and allows for its extension.
Nabavian said sanctions relief, the withdrawal of US forces and the lifting of the blockade had all been deferred to a final agreement.
He added that, under the proposed text, enrichment would remain at its current level, which he said amounted to “zero.”
Nabavian also said the text commits Tehran to preparing the ground for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, with all commercial vessels allowed to pass without restrictions.
He criticized another provision of the proposal, saying that while the United States had interfered in Iran’s internal affairs for 47 years, Tehran had emphasized the principle of mutual non-interference in each other’s domestic affairs.