"The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer. Pending its finalization, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content," Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on X.
"In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course."
Israel’s defense minister said he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had instructed the military to prepare to preserve Israel’s ability to act independently against Iran’s nuclear program.
Israel Katz said the United States was pursuing an agreement with Iran based on American interests, including the shared US-Israeli goal of preventing Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons. He said Israel expected Washington to uphold that principle, along with restrictions on Iran’s missile program and regional proxies.
He added that joint US-Israeli action had dealt Iran “severe blows” and set back its capabilities by years.
US President Donald Trump says "the terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing."
"What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth. Very dishonorable people to deal with," he said on Truth Social.
"With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith. AMAZING!"
US Central Command said US Navy warships and air assets continue to patrol regional waters to enforce the blockade against Iran, adding that American forces have redirected 136 commercial vessels and disabled nine others.
"As of today, US forces have redirected 136 commercial vessels and disabled 9 to ensure compliance," CENTCOM said in a post on X accompanying images of the operations.
The latest figures indicate an expansion of US maritime enforcement measures targeting traffic linked to Iran.
Semi-oficial Mehr News Agency denied reports that $3 billion had been transferred from the United Arab Emirates to Iran, saying none of the Islamic Republic's frozen financial assets have been released.
The response came after reports alleged that Tehran's announcement of a ceasefire followed the delivery of a US message through a Qatari delegation on June 8 and coincided with the transfer of $3 billion from Abu Dhabi to Tehran aboard an Emirati Boeing 737 aircraft.
Mehr said that, to date, none of Iran's blocked funds had been unfrozen.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Iran would not acquire nuclear weapons as long as he remains in office, adding that he and US President Donald Trump are "in full agreement" on the issue.
"For over 30 years, I have been at the forefront of the international struggle against Iran's nuclear program," Netanyahu said in a post on X.
"Were it not for this struggle, Iran would have long ago possessed atomic bombs to destroy Israel."
Netanyahu added that Iran is seeking to destroy the Jewish state and said he has dedicated his life to preventing that outcome.
"As long as I am the Prime Minister of Israel, this will not happen," he said.