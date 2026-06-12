Israel’s defense minister said he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had instructed the military to prepare to preserve Israel’s ability to act independently against Iran’s nuclear program.

Israel Katz said the United States was pursuing an agreement with Iran based on American interests, including the shared US-Israeli goal of preventing Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons. He said Israel expected Washington to uphold that principle, along with restrictions on Iran’s missile program and regional proxies.

He added that joint US-Israeli action had dealt Iran “severe blows” and set back its capabilities by years.