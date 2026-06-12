Semi-oficial Mehr News Agency denied reports that $3 billion had been transferred from the United Arab Emirates to Iran, saying none of the Islamic Republic's frozen financial assets have been released.

The response came after reports alleged that Tehran's announcement of a ceasefire followed the delivery of a US message through a Qatari delegation on June 8 and coincided with the transfer of $3 billion from Abu Dhabi to Tehran aboard an Emirati Boeing 737 aircraft.

Mehr said that, to date, none of Iran's blocked funds had been unfrozen.