MoU with Iran satisfies 'all US requirements', diplomat tells Axios
A US-Iran MoU that Trump says will soon be signed would immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz without tolls, tie sanctions relief to Iranian compliance, extend the ceasefire for 60 days including in Lebanon, and open nuclear talks on a framework for Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile pending a second, more detailed accord, Axios reported citing a diplomat from one of the mediating countries and a US official.
The MOU, which still needs final sign-off, "goes into details on all the nuclear issues" and "satisfies all US requirements," the report said citing the diplomat, even though any steps on Iran's nuclear program would only take place if a second deal is reached.