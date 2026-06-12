The Tehran-linked hacker group Hanzala claimed on Thursday that it had breached water infrastructure systems in California in response to what it described as a US attack on Iranian civilians and water facilities.

In a statement carried by Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB, the group said it had gained access to systems linked to California’s water infrastructure but had deliberately refrained from disrupting water supplies to American cities, describing the operation as a “warning” to Washington.

Hanzala further warned that any action against Iran would be met with reciprocal measures targeting critical infrastructure.

Screenshots released by Hanzala appear to show access to a network management interface displaying sites in several California cities, including Bakersfield, Chico, Salinas and Stockton. The images, however, do not independently verify the group’s claim that it breached California water infrastructure or had the ability to disrupt water services.

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