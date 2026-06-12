Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Israel is seeking to sabotage a pending memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington, adding that the agreement includes a ceasefire in Lebanon as well.

Speaking to Iranian state television, Araghchi said the MOU with the United States has 14 articles but has not yet been signed. He said the first phase includes ending the war in Iran and Lebanon, as well as mutual commitments by Tehran and Washington not to interfere in each other’s internal affairs.

Araghchi said nuclear issues had been moved to a second phase of negotiations lasting 60 days.

“We will not forget Lebanon’s Hezbollah in any agreement,” he said, adding that the group fought alongside Iran in the war and that the Islamic Republic “will never leave Hezbollah alone.”

He also said none of the circulating texts of the agreement were currently valid and that Iran did not confirm any of them.