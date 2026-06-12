Iranian news outlet Tabnak released images it said showed a Boeing 737-7JZ BBJ, registered A6-RJF, flying over Tehran and allegedly carrying $3 billion in funds to Iran, after Reuters reported that the UAE had delivered that amount to Tehran.

The Tabnak report did not specify when the photos were taken or whether they showed the same Boeing 737-7JZ BBJ that was spotted Monday flying from Abu Dhabi to Tehran.

At the time, unconfirmed media reports said the plane was carrying the $3 billion to Iran.