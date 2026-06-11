President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would rather not target bridges, power plants or other infrastructure in Iran because such strikes would hurt civilians, adding that ordinary Iranians were suffering under government repression.
“I'd rather not do it because once you do that the people suffer,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News.
“My message to the Iranian people is they're afraid because they have no guns, and the other side has guns, and they have a rally and they get shot,” he added.
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said President Donald Trump was right to consider taking Kharg Island if no deal with Iran is reached soon, calling the move “the ultimate game changer.”
Graham said the combination of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and controlling Kharg Island’s operations “by force or blockade” would be the most consequential move Trump could make to regain leverage and end the conflict on favorable terms.
“Time is of essence,” Graham said on X.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said damage to US allies in the Persian Gulf would be paid for with funds extracted from Iranian accounts, warning that every attack launched by Iran would deepen the economic and financial consequences it faces.
“The Iranian regime will lose the zero-sum game it is playing,” Bessent said on X.
“Any damage it inflicts on our allies in the Gulf will be paid for with funds extracted from Iranian Accounts. Any tolls paid to the Persian Gulf Strait Authority will be offset by funds extracted from their accounts,” he added.
President Donald Trump said in a Fox News interview on Thursday that the United States was still talking to Iran but that his preference would be to take Kharg Island, the country’s oil infrastructure hub.
“We are talking to them and all, but you know, look, my preference has always been - take Kharg Island ... my preference would be that. I don't know that America has the stomach for it,” Trump said.
Trump said the United States would attack Iran again with intensified strikes on Thursday night, but added that he would rather not hit bridges and power plants.
“There will be more bombing tonight. It will be bigger - bigger, more powerful,” he said.
Despite plans for more strikes, Trump said the United States was still talking with Iran to reach a deal.
Trump argued Iran was already feeling the effects of the strikes.
“They have no defense. They can't do anything about it... We dropped $250 million worth of bombs on them last night,” he said.
“They're in submission, they just don't know it yet,” he added.
The United States will hit Iran "very hard tonight" and will soon take control of the country's oil and gas infrastructure and markets, US President Donald Trump said in a social media post on Thursday.
Trump specifically threatened to take Kharg Island and other energy infrastructure sites after asserting that Iran's military capabilities had been largely eliminated.
Iran’s defense ministry spokesperson said on Thursday that Tehran’s enemies must accept a ceasefire and halt hostile actions on all fronts.
Reza Talaeinik said Iran’s armed forces were at the highest level of readiness with backing from the country’s defense industry.
“Any crossing of the Islamic Republic’s red lines by the enemy will face a decisive, regret-inducing and harsh punitive response,” he said.