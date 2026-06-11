Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said the United States should “unleash” Israel and be prepared to use military force if Iran does not sign a deal immediately.

"We should unleash Israel and we should use military force ourselves if they do not sign a deal right now. If you told Hitler that people are suffering, he would not care," Graham said on Fox.

"These people in charge are more tied to their ideology and their agenda than they are to the suffering of the Iranian people. These are pretty hard people to deal with. It is not that you cannot get a deal, but clearly what we are doing has not led to a deal yet," he added.