CENTCOM says US completed latest strikes on Iranian military targets
US Central Command said its forces carried out additional self-defense strikes on multiple targets in Iran on Wednesday at the direction of the president.
"The strikes targeted Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communications systems, and air defense sites across the country," CENTCOM said in a statement.
It added that US Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy assets carried out precision strikes against targets it said posed a threat to US forces and commercial shipping in regional waters.