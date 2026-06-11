Iran says it will respond militarily to US 'aggression,' rejects pressure
Iran will respond with a “decisive military response” to US military actions and will never “submit to threats or military folly,” a source told IRGC affiliated Tasnim News on Wednesday.
The source was reacting to comments attributed to US President Donald Trump suggesting further strikes could follow if Iran does not sign an agreement.
It added that any US aggression would be met with a firm military response, rejecting what it described as attempts at coercion.