Iran’s deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi rejected a joint statement by the US and 22 other nations accusing Iranian security services of lethal plotting and other actions abroad, calling the allegations political and unsubstantiated.

“The recent joint statement on so-called ‘Iranian state threat activity’ is a collection of political, unsubstantiated and categorically rejected allegations,” Gharibabadi said.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran rejects any attempt to assassinate, kidnap, intimidate or attack individuals outside the framework of international law,” he added.

The statement, released on Wednesday, condemned what it called actions in Europe, North America and Australia by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards intelligence organization, the Quds Force and the Ministry of Intelligence and Security.

Gharibabadi said any hostile act or evidence-free accusation against Iran would be met with a firm legal, political and sovereign response.