Iranian hardline-affiliated news website Nour News listed Iran’s initial response to US strikes as including a missile attack on the Al-Harir base in Iraq, the destruction of a US radar in Iraqi Kurdistan, and attacks on US vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

It added that a US naval vessel in the Persian Gulf was damaged, and that a US F-16 fighter jet was targeted and forced to withdraw. The outlet also said the Strait of Hormuz has been fully closed.