Trump says he is close to ordering new strikes on Iran
US President Donald Trump said he was close to ordering new strikes against Iranian power plants and bridges as Tehran was taking too long to make a deal, Fox News reported on Wednesday.
US President Donald Trump said he was close to ordering new strikes against Iranian power plants and bridges as Tehran was taking too long to make a deal, Fox News reported on Wednesday.
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran had taken too long to negotiate a deal and would now “have to pay the price."
"They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price," he said in a post on Truth Social.
Trump added that Iran's military had been defeated, particularly its navy and air force.
"Iran’s Military is a complete and total mess. Much of it, like their Navy and Air Force, doesn’t even exist anymore. They have been completely defeated. Iran is all talk and no action. The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD," he wrote.
Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit condemned what he called Iran’s “brutal” missile and drone attacks on Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan on Wednesday.
Aboul Gheit said the attacks showed Iran was seeking to escalate its confrontation with Arab states, raising concerns among Arab governments while putting pressure on the international community.
The Arab League said it stood in full solidarity with Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan and called for efforts to reach an agreement that would end the crisis.
The Arab parliament strongly condemned Iran’s attacks on Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait.
The parliament rejected any attempt to undermine the security or stability of Arab states under any pretext.
It described the attacks as a clear violation of good-neighborly principles and international law governing relations between independent states.
Kuwait’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that repeated Iranian attacks on the country were endangering civilians as well as vital and residential facilities.
The ministry condemned “repeated Iranian terrorist attacks” on Kuwait, including the latest strikes earlier in the day, saying they marked a dangerous escalation and a violation of Kuwaiti sovereignty.
It said Kuwait reserved the right to take all necessary measures to protect its security, territory and vital facilities under international law and the UN Charter.
A tanker experienced an engine-room fire northeast of Sohar, Oman, prompting an evacuation that left one casualty and two crew members missing, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said on Wednesday.
UKMTO said all others on board were assisting with the evacuation.
The vessel reported no environmental impact, and authorities were investigating.