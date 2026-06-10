Kuwait says Iranian attacks endanger civilians, vital sites
Kuwait’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that repeated Iranian attacks on the country were endangering civilians as well as vital and residential facilities.
The ministry condemned “repeated Iranian terrorist attacks” on Kuwait, including the latest strikes earlier in the day, saying they marked a dangerous escalation and a violation of Kuwaiti sovereignty.
It said Kuwait reserved the right to take all necessary measures to protect its security, territory and vital facilities under international law and the UN Charter.