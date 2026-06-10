Hegseth warns Iran against challenging US further
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said Iran would be “unwise” to challenge the United States further after Washington carried out overnight strikes in retaliation for the downing of a US Apache helicopter.
“Right now, they’re defensive strikes to ensure we protect our people. Again, Iran would be unwise to challenge us further,” Hegseth said during a visit to the US base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
“President Trump is seeking a deal. But not just a deal, a great deal on behalf of the American people so that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon,” he added.