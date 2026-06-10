CENTCOM says it disabled oil tanker in Gulf of Oman
US Central Command said American forces disabled a Palau-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday after it violated the US blockade by attempting to transport oil from Iran.
"At 11:14 p.m. on June 9, U.S. forces disabled an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman for the second consecutive day after another vessel violated the ongoing blockade by attempting to transport oil from Iran," CENTCOM said in a statement.
"A U.S. aircraft fired precision munitions into the ship’s engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from American forces," CENTCOM added.