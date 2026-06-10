US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said President Donald Trump wanted peace and a deal with Iran but would enforce his “red line” that Tehran cannot have a nuclear weapon.

“President Trump, while he is patient, and he is a dealmaker and he wants peace — at the same time, he knows that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” Whitaker told Fox News.

“That is the starting point, that is the red line, and unlike other presidents... when he (Trump) draws a red line, he enforces it,” he added.