Netanyahu tells Lebanese people Israel’s fight is with Hezbollah, Iran
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Lebanese people in a video address that Israel was not at war with them and urged them to “join Israel” in peace, saying the conflict was with Hezbollah and Iran.
“I have a message for you, the people of Lebanon. Israel is not at war with you. We’re at war with Hezbollah, that has taken your country hostage, that does Iran’s bidding, that uses your territory to launch terrorist attacks against Israel,” Netanyahu said.