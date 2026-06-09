Israeli Air Force planes were on runways making final preparations for a third round of strikes against Iran on Monday morning before the White House intervened, Al-Monitor reported, citing diplomatic sources.

The report said the planned operation was expected to be more significant than two earlier strikes carried out at 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. local time in Tel Aviv.

Following a call from President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Omer Tishler that Israel could not undermine Trump's efforts to secure a deal with Iran, according to the sources.

"We're on the same page," Netanyahu was quoted as saying. "Let's give him a chance."