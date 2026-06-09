Britain said on Tuesday that a new law to crack down on proxies acting for hostile states such as Iran is expected to come into force next month.

The law would target state-linked organizations accused of paying criminal groups or low-level offenders to carry out activities such as surveillance and sabotage.

The legislation would make it illegal to express support for designated proxies or take money from them, with prison terms of up to 14 years.

"Where foreign states are found to be engaging in activity that threatens lives or undermines our democratic institutions, we must ensure that such actions have consequences," Prime Minister Keir Starmer said. "We will not tolerate hostile actors paying petty criminals to do their dirty work."

Britain has accused China and Russia, as well as Iran, of using proxies.

MI5 has warned that state-threat investigations rose 35% last year, including 20 potentially lethal Iranian-backed plots.

Many British lawmakers have called for Iran's Revolutionary Guards to be banned, but there was no indication whether the force would be included under the new legislation.