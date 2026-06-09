Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned the United States that any attack or threat against Iran would be met with a response, following reported US strikes on Iranian military targets.

"Despite its defeats on the battlefield, the US opted to test our determination," Araghchi wrote on X. "Our Powerful Armed Forces will leave no attack or threat unanswered."

He also issued a warning to US forces in the region, saying: "Leave our region if you want to be safe."

Araghchi added that the history of the Persian Gulf contains "many chapters on the dire fates of intruding outsiders."