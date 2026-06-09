The latest US strikes on Iranian targets were intended as a warning rather than a broader escalation, and Washington does not believe they will derail negotiations aimed at ending the conflict, a US official told CNN.

US Central Command described the operation as a "proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression."

According to two sources cited by CNN, the initial strikes targeted military sites around the Strait of Hormuz. One source said additional strikes are expected.

The reported assessment suggests Washington is seeking to contain the confrontation even as it responds militarily to attacks on US forces.