The UN secretary-general's personal envoy for the Middle East conflict, Jean Arnault, is in Washington for talks with US officials and other stakeholders as efforts continue to secure a broader agreement between Tehran and Washington.

UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said Arnault's visit is part of his "ongoing consultations," including discussions related to Pakistani-mediated negotiations between the United States and Iran.

Arnault is also working to support "regional efforts to advance relations grounded in full respect for national sovereignty and mutual security," Haq said.