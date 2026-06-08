The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council warned that if the “evil Zionist-American coalition makes another mistake, the region will become hell for it."

“Forty-seven years and one hundred days of resistance, from the battlefield to the city square, from the city square to politics and diplomacy, has transformed the world’s security order,” Mohammad-Bagher Zolghadr said.

“Look for a credible threat somewhere other than Washington and Tel Aviv,” he added. “If the evil Zionist-American coalition once again makes a mistake, the region will become hell for it."

He ended his statement by saying: “Greetings to the martyrs of Dahiyeh.”