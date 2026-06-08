Ali Khezrian, a member of the Iranian parliament’s National Security Committee, said the Islamic Republic would continue missile operations as long as its enemies keep violating the ceasefire on the “resistance front,” adding that Tehran would no longer tolerate breaches in Lebanon and southern Iran.

Khezrian said the enemy would try to suggest that the Islamic Republic entered a military confrontation while the war was limited to Lebanon, calling that claim “a lie.”

He said the ceasefire had been seriously violated not only in Lebanon but also in southern Iran.