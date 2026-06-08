Israel’s security cabinet decided to halt strikes in Iran but continue military operations in southern Lebanon, despite Tehran’s demand for a ceasefire across Lebanon, according to Israeli media.

The decision means the Israel Defense Forces will keep operating in southern Lebanon, even as Israel pauses attacks on Iranian targets.

After a lengthy security cabinet debate, ministers decided the IDF would keep clearing Hezbollah hideouts from villages in southern Lebanon’s security zone, though Israel’s next move remains unclear if Hezbollah continues firing, amid calls by some ministers to expand operations to Beirut’s Dahiyeh, Israel Hayom reported.