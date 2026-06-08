A US official quoted by CNN denied Israel’s claim that the United States intercepted Iranian ballistic missiles fired at Israel late Sunday.

The official said the US military “didn’t intercept any” of the Iranian missiles fired overnight, a notable shift from previous rounds of conflict with Iran, when the US used significant numbers of its own missile interceptors to shoot down Iranian missiles aimed at Israel.

The denial contradicted an assertion earlier Monday by an Israeli military official who said the US assisted Israel’s air defense efforts, including by intercepting some of the Iranian missiles.