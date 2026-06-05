The Embassy of Israel in the United States said on Friday Hezbollah struck a church in southern Lebanon and later attempted to blame Israel for the damage.

In a post on X, the embassy said the incident was not isolated, describing it as part of what it called a broader pattern of attacks carried out by Hezbollah from populated areas.

"Hezbollah struck a church in southern Lebanon. Then it attempted to blame Israel. The damage to a Christian religious site is not an isolated incident. It is the policy of a terrorist organization that operates from populated areas and endangers all segments of Lebanese society regardless of religion, sect, or community," the post said.

"As Iran’s most powerful proxy, Hezbollah advances Tehran’s interests at the expense of the Lebanese people. It uses Lebanese territory and its population as shields for its military operations. Hezbollah: Iran’s proxy. Lebanon’s tragedy. Israel’s threat," it added.