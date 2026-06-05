Iranian academic and political commentator Sadegh Zibakalam said democracy cannot be imposed overnight and that meaningful political reform in Iran must come through gradual change, according to a Channel 4 News interview published on Friday.

In remarks to journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Zibakalam said lasting reform would take time, despite ongoing pressure from hardliners and restrictions on political dissent.

Zibakalam said that although he has been banned from teaching and faced sustained pressure from authorities, he remains hopeful about Iran’s future, adding that he can still see “light at the end of the dark tunnel,” Channel 4 News reported.