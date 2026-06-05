US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack said on Friday the US embassy in Ankara has processed visas for Iran’s national football team ahead of the FIFA World Cup in the United States.

"Proud of our outstanding team at the US Embassy in Ankara for their work processing visas for Iran’s national football team on their road to the FIFA World Cup in the United States. Sports transcends borders, and we look forward to welcoming competitors and fans from around the world," he posted on X.