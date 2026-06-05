A US naval force that had sought to enter the Persian Gulf dispersed after operations by Iran's navy, Iranian state television reported on Friday, citing satellite imagery from the past 48 hours.

A state TV correspondent said the images showed US vessels that had been heading toward the Persian Gulf had scattered, describing the development as the result of action by the Iranian navy.

Separately, the naval arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said it had instructed commercial vessels carrying essential goods such as fuel and food to notify Iranian authorities before transiting the Strait of Hormuz so their security could be ensured and passage plans arranged after obtaining permission.