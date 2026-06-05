Tehran's Friday prayer leader said Iran has reached a stage where official military statements can have an impact comparable to precision-guided missiles.

“Previously, when the enemy frowned or moved a warship, the value of our national currency would fall,” Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari said on Friday.

“Today, we have a new equation. There is no longer any need to press the missile launch button. Even when our fighters take up their pens and Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters issues a statement, it sends a tremor through our enemies.”