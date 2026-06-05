A drone strike on the UAE's Barakah nuclear power plant last month seriously compromised nuclear safety and highlighted the dangers of attacks on civilian nuclear facilities, IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi said on Friday.
In an opening statement of the agency's Board of Governors, Grossi said he had inspected damage from the May 17 strike, which hit an electrical generator outside the plant's inner security perimeter and temporarily forced Unit 3 to rely on emergency power.
No injuries or radiation release were reported. UAE authorities said drones launched from Iraq targeted the facility. Grossi warned that a direct hit on an operating reactor could cause a major radioactive release affecting areas hundreds of kilometers away.