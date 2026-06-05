Grossi says IAEA access to Iranian nuclear sites depends on Tehran
Access by IAEA inspectors to Iran's nuclear facilities remains limited and Tehran continues to determine which sites inspectors can visit, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said on Friday.
Speaking at a news conference, Grossi said the agency had made repeated efforts to resume verification activities following the 12-day war and subsequent military developments.
Iran is obligated to provide information and access to inspectors, Grossi said, but wartime conditions had prevented such activities. Despite a relatively lengthy ceasefire, the IAEA has only been able to conduct work at facilities selected by Tehran, including the Bushehr nuclear power plant and several other locations, according to him.