Access by IAEA inspectors to Iran's nuclear facilities remains limited and Tehran continues to determine which sites inspectors can visit, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said on Friday.

Speaking at a news conference, Grossi said the agency had made repeated efforts to resume verification activities following the 12-day war and subsequent military developments.

Iran is obligated to provide information and access to inspectors, Grossi said, but wartime conditions had prevented such activities. Despite a relatively lengthy ceasefire, the IAEA has only been able to conduct work at facilities selected by Tehran, including the Bushehr nuclear power plant and several other locations, according to him.