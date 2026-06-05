Iran's navy fired warning missiles and drones at US warships in the Gulf of Oman on Friday, accusing the US Navy of harassing maritime traffic and seizing commercial vessels and oil tankers, Iranian state media reported.

The report came after the US Indo-Pacific Command said American forces had intercepted the sanctioned stateless vessel M/T DAVINA in the Indian Ocean overnight.

"We will continue global maritime enforcement to disrupt illicit networks and interdict vessels providing material support to Iran, wherever they operate," the command said in a post on X.