Mark Dubowitz, chief executive of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said Iran has been “impressive” at the negotiating table, arguing that Tehran has successfully shaped the scope of talks in its favor.

"Iran has been impressive at the negotiating table. It has largely kept missiles and terrorism off the agenda while bringing Hormuz and Lebanon into the talks. For decades, Tehran’s edge has been getting American presidents to negotiate on its terms," he posted on X.