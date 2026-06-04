Efforts to divide supporters and opponents of negotiations with the US are a “fifth column” tactic, said a member of Iran’s Expediency Council on Thursday.

Referring to the records of Islamic Republic officials, Mohammadreza Bahonar said branding some of them as traitors or spies would call into question the country’s governance.

He said political labels such as reformist and principlist lose meaning in wartime circumstances, adding that the aim was to create division.