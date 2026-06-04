Iranian authorities are continuing to use children in security-related activities, including checkpoints and participating in military-themed programs, according to messages sent by citizens to Iran International.
Accounts from several provinces described children and teenagers taking part in checkpoint operations and handling weapons at state-sponsored gatherings, despite international conventions that call on governments to keep minors away from military and security activities.
“Recession, inflation, poverty and hardship are rampant, and this is a sign of economic collapse,” a resident of Fereydunkenar, north of Iran, said. “They have set up checkpoints with children aged 10 to 12 and gather people around city squares with food and payments to show strength.”
Iran’s Quds Force commander said on Thursday that Israel must withdraw in Lebanon to positions it held before the start of the Iran war with the US and Israel, state media reported.
“The baseline demand of the resistance is the withdrawal of the occupying regime to the position it held before the start of the 40-day war,” Esmail Ghaani said.
The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ extraterritorial force added that Lebanese fighters would soon see the results of their resistance.
Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani to discuss Iran’s attack targeting Bahrain, the Saudi foreign ministry said on Thursday.
The Saudi foreign minister condemned the attack and said Riyadh fully supported Bahrain and the measures it takes to protect its security, territorial integrity and citizens.
The two ministers also discussed regional developments and joint coordination to preserve security and stability, the ministry said.
Iranian authorities are continuing to use children in security-related activities, including checkpoints and participating in military-themed programs, according to messages sent by citizens to Iran International.
Accounts from several provinces described children and teenagers taking part in checkpoint operations and handling weapons at state-sponsored gatherings, despite international conventions that call on governments to keep minors away from military and security activities.
“Recession, inflation, poverty and hardship are rampant, and this is a sign of economic collapse,” a resident of Fereydunkenar, north of Iran, said. “They have set up checkpoints with children aged 10 to 12 and gather people around city squares with food and payments to show strength.”
A resident of Tehran province described what he said was the growing presence of minors at checkpoints in Shahriar, near Tehran.
“Almost all the checkpoints in Shahriar are run by children under 16 holding flashlights. It is truly absurd,” the resident wrote.
Military training at public gatherings
Citizens also described state-organized events where children were given access to firearms and military training activities.
A resident of Tehran said children had been deployed at checkpoints during public events and that authorities had also set up stations distributing tea and refreshments.
Similar accounts emerged from other parts of the country.
“At the entrance to Bastak in Hormozgan province, they hand rifles to children every night,” one resident said.
Another citizen from Kelardasht in Mazandaran province reported seeing children being taught how to handle weapons.
Long history of youth mobilization
The use of minors in military and security-related activities has a long history in the Islamic Republic.
During the Iran-Iraq War, thousands of teenagers were sent to the front lines, and many were killed in military operations. In the decades that followed, military-oriented instruction continued through school programs such as “Defensive Readiness” classes and student Basij activities.
Student Basij organizations and university Basij branches have for years operated within educational institutions, recruiting young people into structures linked to the security establishment.
Human rights advocates argue that linking formal education with military and paramilitary activities risks normalizing violence and militarization among children and adolescents.
Iran is a party to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which requires states to protect children from involvement in military activities and provide a safe environment for their development and education.
Expansion of military imagery
The reports coincide with a broader increase in the public display of military equipment across Iran.
In recent months, images have circulated showing missiles, military hardware, Revolutionary Guards speedboats and light and heavy weapons displayed in public spaces, schools, state-organized gatherings and media programs.
Child rights advocates view such measures as part of a wider effort to normalize the presence of weapons in children's daily lives and to militarize public space.
The growing involvement of children and teenagers in government-organized activities, checkpoints and military programs may also reflect efforts to cultivate future generations of ideologically aligned supporters and security personnel, according to critics of the policy.
A Norwegian teenager went on trial in London on Thursday on accusations of traveling to Britain to carry out a contract killing for a Swedish criminal network allegedly linked to Iran.
Prosecutors at the Old Bailey said 19-year-old Johannes Natland flew from Norway to Britain in March 2024 after agreeing to kill an unidentified target for money.
They alleged Natland was recruited by the Foxtrot Network, a Swedish organized crime group connected to dozens of violent crimes in Sweden.
Prosecutor Alistair Richardson said the network had been used by the Iranian government.
Police arrested Natland in a hotel room in Huddersfield in northern England, where they found a semi-automatic pistol, a revolver and live ammunition, prosecutors said.