Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said the United States and what he called the global imperialism is opposed to Iran’s “distinct and unyielding identity,” casting the conflict with Washington a confrontation over the nature of the Iranian nation rather than only military or diplomatic disputes.

“The system of domination, led by America, has a problem with this nation and its distinct and unyielding identity,” said a message read out on Khamenei’s behalf marking the anniversary of the death of Islamic Republic founder Ruhollah Khomeini.

He said the United States and Israel could not accept the existence of a strong and independent Iran near what he described as the eastern edge of the “false geography” of Greater Israel.

Khamenei said the enemy had suffered defeat against Iran’s armed forces and had also experienced what he called a “meaningful and deep humiliation” in the streets.

He said the enemy was now focusing its “hybrid war” on two goals: undermining public belief and creating miscalculation among officials.

The Supreme Leader said the main tools of that effort were planting “doubt, despair, fear, suspicion and division,” and urged officials and the public to respond with unity, clarity and mutual trust.

He also warned officials that any action causing public frustration or distrust would amount to helping the enemy.

“Any action that causes pessimism and disillusionment among the people is a form of assistance to the enemy of this country and its people,” he said.

He described the current moment as a new opportunity to promote what he called the school of Ruhollah Khomeini and his slain father, whom he portrayed as “martyred” but victorious.