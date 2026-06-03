Inspectors general for the Department of War, State Department and US Agency for International Development have begun legally mandated oversight coordination for Operation Epic Fury, the Department of War Office of Inspector General said in a press release on Wednesday.

Department of War Inspector General Platte B. Moring III was designated lead inspector general for the operation on May 12, after the military operation exceeded 60 days as an overseas contingency operation, the statement said.

Moring will coordinate US government oversight activities tied to the operation, including a joint strategic oversight plan and quarterly reports to Congress. The first quarterly report is expected in the fall.

"This Lead Inspector General designation not only follows the framework required in the IG Act, it also reflects the extensive experience of the DoW OIG with comprehensive oversight of overseas contingency operations," Moring said.

"We are collaborating closely with our colleagues to promote accountability and responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars," he added.