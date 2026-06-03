Iran national team to arrive in Tijuana on Sunday ahead of World Cup
Iran's Football Federation said on Tuesday that final coordination with FIFA for the national team's travel to and stay in Mexico ahead of the 2026 World Cup had been completed, according to official media.
Iran's squad will depart for Tijuana on Saturday and arrive in the Mexican city early Sunday, where it will be based during the tournament, the report said. The team will travel from Tijuana to match venues including Los Angeles and Seattle.