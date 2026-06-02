Iran urges UN Security Council to take binding action against Israel
Iran’s deputy foreign minister said on Tuesday that the UN Security Council should move beyond expressions of concern and take “punitive and binding decisions” against Israel over Lebanon, Syria and Palestine.
Writing on X, Kazem Gharibabadi said that US President Donald Trump’s claim that he had dissuaded Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from launching a major attack on Beirut showed Washington’s direct role in what he called the “management of Israeli aggression.”