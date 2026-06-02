An IRGC cleric said on Tuesday that the public should be given updates on the country’s wartime situation, citing how former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei spoke directly to people when he was still alive.
“In the 12-day war, our martyred Imam would take the microphone, speak to the people and reassure them. Of course, we are not saying that secrets should be revealed… but people should be given reports on the situation so the enemy cannot exploit it,” said Abdollah Haji Sadeghi, the leadership’s representative to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards.
Since his appointment as the new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei has not appeared in public and no image or audio recording of him has been released.
The IRGC cleric also said the United States had repeatedly shown it could not be trusted and warned that Iran would give “stronger and more astonishing” responses if necessary.