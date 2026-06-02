UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash said on Tuesday that countries in the region, including Yemen, Lebanon and Iraq, were paying the price for Iran’s “inflated regional ambitions.”

He said no country’s regional role should come at the expense of shared security, stability and prosperity.

“A review is required and inevitable on clear grounds: respect for sovereignty, good neighborliness, and non-interference in the affairs of others,” he wrote in a post on X.