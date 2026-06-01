One of the clearest indicators has come from Iran’s real-estate market, traditionally viewed as one of the safest destinations for capital during periods of uncertainty. According to Tehran-based media, a growing number of property listings have been withdrawn in recent days.

Estate agents told local newspapers that many owners have instructed them to pause sales, believing that easing tensions and the possibility of a diplomatic opening could push prices higher. Similar behavior has been reported in parts of the rental market.

Sharq reported that some owners had previously hesitated to sell amid conflicting signals from Washington and uncertainty surrounding President Donald Trump’s statements, fearing renewed volatility.

Financial markets have also responded. Reports from both sides about a possible memorandum of understanding have helped lift sentiment on the Tehran Stock Exchange.

Expectations were further fueled after chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Central Bank Governor Abdolnasser Hemmati traveled to Doha, where Tehran hopes to secure access to billions of dollars in frozen assets.

At the same time, some analysts have begun debating the structure of a potential agreement as though its broad outlines are already taking shape.

Former diplomat Kourosh Ahmadi argues that while a deal could benefit Iran, particularly if it results in sanctions relief without major additional nuclear concessions, the two-stage format reportedly under discussion carries significant risks.

He warned that a phased agreement could prolong the uncertainty that has weighed on Iran’s economy for years because the success of an initial understanding would depend on reaching a later nuclear settlement.

Ahmadi said a more effective approach would have been “a single, comprehensive package negotiated over a defined period as a final settlement that ends 25 years of uncertainty for Iran and its people.”

He also contended that the emerging framework suggests Trump’s primary objective remains Iran’s nuclear program rather than broader issues such as missiles or regional alliances.

Whether such assessments prove correct or not, they have contributed to a growing perception that a narrower agreement may be more achievable than previously thought.

The government’s recent decision to lift the 88-day internet blackout has also been interpreted by many activists, technology analysts and political commentators as a sign that officials expect a period of reduced tension.

Some critics argue, however, that the move is intended to ease public frustration at a sensitive political moment, while others see it as preparation for possible concessions in negotiations with Washington.

Still, among many politically engaged Iranians, the restoration of connectivity has been viewed less as a technical decision than as a political signal. In a political environment where even minor policy shifts are closely scrutinized, the move has reinforced perceptions that officials believe the country may be entering a less confrontational phase.

Whether those expectations prove justified remains unclear. What is clear is that many Iranians are increasingly behaving as though a diplomatic opening may be approaching—even if few are ready to assume it is guaranteed.