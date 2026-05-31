Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Sunday that no agreement with US would be approved unless Tehran was certain it had secured its rights.

“We will not approve any agreement until we are certain that we have secured the rights of the Iranian people,” Ghalibaf said.

He said those working on diplomacy had no trust in the US words or promises.

Ghalibaf also said revisions to Iran’s seventh development plan would be reviewed by specialized parliamentary committees with a focus on reconstruction after war damage.