Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian criticized state broadcaster IRIB on Sunday, saying some of its analyses and narratives create an “unrealistic” picture of the country’s conditions.

Pezeshkian said the issue required a serious review.

He said public opinion should not be shaped by undocumented information or interpretations lacking scientific backing.

“Truth is independent of individuals,” he said. “In the language of science, legitimacy is defined by evidence, reasoning and documentation.”